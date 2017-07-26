Jamie Murray trolls brother Andy in hilarious video

Have your say

Talking tech is all the rage with products such as Google Home and Alexa proving to be some of the most sought after devices in 2017.

And it appears that Jamie Murray is a fan if his hilarious video on Instagram is anything to go by.

Andy Murray responded saying the video is 'hilarious' Picture; John Devlin

Using Google Home, the British Number 1 doubles player jokingly mocked his brother and their Grand Slam record on Instagram.

READ MORE: Edinburgh coach playing key role in Jamie Murray’s success

Asking the device, “Who is your favourite tennis player?” it responded: “All I’m saying is no-one ever remembers that Jamie Murray won a Grand Slam before Andy.”

Jamie famously won his first Grand Slam five years before his brother, and it appears from the smirk on his face after Google Home responded that he doesn’t let Andy forget.

Andy even responded to the video on Instagram calling it ‘hilarious’

READ MORE: Sir Andy Murray ‘always welcome at Easter Road’ say Hibs bosses

In terms of sibling banter, it’s game, set and match Jamie.