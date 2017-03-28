Jake Longstaff follows his aviation dreams

Ever since his dad took him for a behind-the-scenes visit to an airport control tower, Jake Longstaff’s been hooked on a career in aviation.

He said: “The radar room was amazing, I was still just a little, but right then I knew I wanted to become an air traffic controller and the dream didn’t fade. As soon as I turned 18, I sent my application off. I was so excited.”

But it wasn’t going to be that simple for Jake. “First time round, I was unsuccessful – I was told I had the right cognitive skills and aptitude for the job, but not the life-experience. I’d always been interested in history so I took myself off to study politics at Stirling University and stayed on for a postgraduate degree in International Conflict and Cooperation.”

Jake, of Edinburgh, then went into the financial sector, first as a high-street bank customer adviser then a banking consultant at a call centre. But he still dreamed of aviation.

He said: “I reapplied to be a trainee air traffic controller and this time I made it. I was accepted for re-interview on the strength of my cognitive skills, passed, and was admitted onto the next course at NATS’ training college, along with group of great guys and, although it was hard work, we found the time to forge strong friendships.”

New trainees spend a year at NATS’ training college in Hampshire learning skills and theory of air traffic management. Time on the state-of-the-art simulators is mixed with classroom and study time culminating in a number of practical and written assessments.

NATS is a leading air navigation services specialist handling 2.3 million flights a year covering the UK and eastern North Atlantic and also provides air traffic control services at 14 UK airports including Edinburgh

“Everything at the college focusses on preparing you for working with real aircraft carrying real passengers – safety is the top priority,” Jake said.

Having completed his initial training, Jake was posted to Belfast International Airport where he achieved radar validation and is now continuing his tower training while doing the job for real.

Jake said: “My tower colleagues are great, and very supportive. Everyone working in air traffic control carries a great deal of responsibility, so knowing we are all part of such a strong, experienced and professional team makes all the difference.”

Although Jake is the first in his family to work in the aviation industry, his grandfather held a private pilot’s licence and feels he is carrying on a tradition that planted a love of flying in his genes. “My granny is thrilled about my choice of career, and that makes me especially proud,” he admitted.

And now Jake is encouraging young people who, like him, are fascinated with aviation to try out for the NATS, which is recruiting for trainee air traffic controllers,

He said: “The training is hard work – it has to be tough, considering the responsibility you’ll carry every day in your job once you’re qualified – but it really is well worth it.”