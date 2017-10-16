Jaguar Land Rover makes a big roar in capital

Scottish dealership firm John Clark Motor Group has opened a new Pentland Jaguar Land Rover showroom site in Edinburgh.

The development on Whitehill Road, near Fort Kinnaird, will help to support increased demand across Edinburgh for the two brands and provide additional service capacity.

The showroom brings the Jaguar and Land Rover brands under one roof for the first time in the city. It will replace the current Pentland Jaguar showroom on Glasgow Road but the existing Land Rover facility at Newbridge has now also become a Jaguar service centre.

The showroom, which took nine months to build, was developed by Robertson Construction.

Chris Clark, managing director of John Clark, said: “This significant investment is justified by the performance of Jaguar Land Rover in Edinburgh. Working very closely with the manufacturer, we have put considerable thought into the design of the building.”