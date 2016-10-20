It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN’S Winter Festival is set to return next month with the hugely popular Christmas Village, Christmas Tree Maze, Wooden Sculpture Trail and much more.

Aberdeen City Council has invested more than £400,000 in money and in kind support to this year’s Winter Festival.

The city’s biggest-ever Winter Festival will see Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired again to create a Winter Wonderland, in the heart of the city centre.

A Twelve Days of Christmas Wooden Sculpture Trail and a Christmas Tree-lined Maze are new additions to the bumper fun-packed festive programme for all the family.

A bigger outdoor ice rink, funfair and almost double the number of market stalls will be on offer at the Christmas Village throughout the festive period.

Aberdeen Winter Festival will get under way with a fireworks’ spectacular on 5 November with an array of festivities on offer through to January 2017.

A Twelve Days of Christmas Wooden Sculpture Trail will be revealed in Union Terrace Gardens and across the city on Thursday 24 November. Union Terrace Gardens will also host a Christmas Tree-Lined Maze.

The Christmas Village, which is held on Union Terrace Gardens, will be open from 25 November 2015 until 8 January 2017.

Aberdeen City Council Leader Jenny Laing said: “I’m sure lots of people from the city, the surrounding area and from further afield will come to Aberdeen and experience the fantastic festive atmosphere Aberdeen’s Winter Festival has to offer.

“This year we see the addition of the Twelve Days of Christmas Wooden Sculpture Trail and Christmas Tree Maze, which are sure to be firm family favourites.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Christmas Village again, whether it’s to enjoy the thrill of the funfair, the ice rink, peruse the market stalls or kick back and enjoy the live entertainment.

“Aberdeen’s city centre is going to be a Winter Wonderland.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We were delighted with the public’s response to the Aberdeen Christmas Village and we are looking forward to an even bigger and better event this year.

“One of Aberdeen Inspired’s key aims is to continue to build up footfall within the BID zone and our winter activities are all organised with that in mind. The time leading up to Christmas is hugely important to local businesses and we hope to achieve a positive knock-on effect for them during what continues to be a tough time for the city.

“We will be doubling the size of the ice-rink at the Aberdeen Christmas Village, which is always one of the focal points of the festive season and hugely enjoyed by visitors. As well as this Aberdeen Inspired is doubling the number of stalls within the village.

“We want people to look forward to coming into the city centre and enjoy all the attractions that will be on offer, as well as of course building on the fantastic success of last year. Aberdeen Inspired is pleased to be working in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and we are especially looking forward to seeing the addition of the maze which is a great new offering for the festive season.”

The Winter Festival will have family favourites including the Christmas Tree Switch On, the Trinity Centre Reindeer Parade, the Christmas Lights Switch On, the Nativity Scene, and Carol Concerts. The annual Fireworks Display on 5th November and Hogmanay Celebrations are also planned.