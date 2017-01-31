Isle of Arran Distillery to build heliport for VIPs

A Scottish distillery is to get its own heliport to welcome VIP guests.

The facility will include a terminal building and parking and it will be the first commercial heliport on the Isle of Arran, North Ayrshire.

Council planners have granted permission for its construction on the site owned by the Arran Brewery and distillery.

It is also hoped the heliport will attract golfers to the seven courses on the island.

The principle shareholder of Arran Brewery is also the majority shareholder in HJS Helicopters, which operates its own heliport in Aberdeenshire providing flight training and commercial operations.

Gerald Michaluk, managing director of the Arran Brewery, said: “I am very pleased at the decision of the council and the building will be stone clad and in keeping with the natural beauty of the island.

“Helicopters will be able to refuel on the site but no hangers nor maintenance is being provided, so it is really just a pick up and drop off terminal.

“Local hotels and business will be able to use the site and our sister company HJS Helicopters in Aberdeen has been instrumental in helping with the aviation side of the application and will help co-ordinate the flying side of the operations on Arran.”