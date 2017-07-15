Island with 19th century lighthouse up for sale

LITTLE Ross Island in south west Scotland has been put up for sale.

The 29 acre island lies in the estuary to the south of Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway and has been put up for sale for offers over £325,000.

The island has 29 acres of land. Picture: Galbraith Group

Located just off Meikle Ross headland on the mainland, the 29 acre island is described as having ‘outstanding views of open sea, coastline, countryside, the Isle of Man and Lake District’.

On the island, though not included in the sale, is a historic lighthouse built in the 1840s by Alan Stevenson, and associated keepers cottages. Following automation in the 1960s, the lighthouse lies empty and no longer requires a live-in operator.

The island also features a natural harbour and a pebbly beach.

The lighthouse dates from the 1840s. Picture: Galbraith Group

At the north end of the island is a spot for safe mooring of boats and a more modern slipway which is accessible even at high tide.

Property consultant group Galbraith are currently featuring the sale on their website and describe it as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

For those with the money to spare, the island could serve as the perfect holiday retreat.

Speaking to Dumfries and Galloway what’s on guide, DGWGO, David Corrie, Senior Associate in the firms Castle Douglas office who are handling the sale said: “The Island is very well known locally, but we expect interest from all over the UK and abroad. I understand opportunities to buy Islands are relatively rare and particularly one with a habitable house and buildings which, with the right buyer, could be turned into something truly stunning”.