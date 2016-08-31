‘Island cruise’ ad banned after complaint it used public ferry

A HOLIDAY firm has been rapped by advertising watchdogs for promoting a trip on a public ferry as an “island cruise”.

National Holidays boasted on its website that tourists could cruise around the Scots islands of Oban, Mull and Kerrera on a “memorable island cruise.”

However they did not mention that the holidaymakers’ boat would be a public ferry operated by Caledonian Macbrayne and the trip would take less than an hour with no stop-offs.

The ad featured on the Hull-based firms’s website and featured the headline claim “Scotland All-Inclusive & Island Cruise. 5 days away”.

National Holidays boasted on its website that tourists could cruise around the Scots islands of Oban, Mull and Kerrera on a “memorable island cruise.”

READ MORE: CalMac announces new routes to Scottish islands for winter

However they did not mention that the holidaymakers’ boat would be a public ferry operated by Caledonian Macbrayne and the trip would take less than an hour with no stop-offs.

The ad featured on the Hull-based firms’s website and featured the headline claim “Scotland All-Inclusive & Island Cruise. 5 days away”.

Further text under the heading “The Island Cruise” stated “We join our boat at Oban for a memorable island cruise taking in the sights of Oban Bay, the wonderful islands of Mull and Kerrera, together with the enigmatic sights of the three great castles of Dunollie, Duart and Gylen.

“A sensational adventure exploring the sea lochs, inlets and islands, taking in the majestic scenery and a true adventure in search of dolphins, minke whales, porpoises, seals and the amazing marine wildlife to be found around these beautiful Scottish islands.”

A complaint was made to the Advertising Standards Authority(ASA) that the claim “island cruise” and the description of the boat ride were misleading.

Following an investigation the ASA agreed that customers were being misled and has now banned the advert.

In a written ruling, the ASA said: “The ASA considered consumers were likely to interpret the claim ‘island cruise’ to refer to a trip on a private ship arranged specifically for leisure – typically a holiday – as opposed to transportation.

“In the context of the claims ‘a sensational adventure exploring the sea lochs, inlets and islands’ and ‘a true adventure in search of dolphins, minke whales, porpoises, seals and the amazing marine wildlife’, they would likely expect the ship to take diversions and to stop off at several places on route to its destination.

“We noted, however, that the ‘island cruise’ consisted of a return journey on a public ferry, whereby many customers would likely use the ship solely as a means of transportation.

READ MORE: Alastair Dalton: CalMac’s every move under the microscope

“We understood that the ferry travelled directly to its destination without taking any diversions or stopping off along the route, and lasted less than one hour each way. We therefore concluded that the claim ‘island cruise’ and the description of the boat ride were misleading.

“The ad must not appear again in its current form. We told National Holidays Ltd not to state or imply that a short trip on a public ferry with no diversions or stop offs was an “island cruise”.”

In a written response to the ASA, National Holidays confirmed that the boat ride was a return trip on a ferry, but believed the ad description accurately reflected the excursion offered.

They said the boat trip was supplied by Caledonian Macbrayne, who had provided the full description of the excursion in the ad.

They said the complaint was the first they had received about the ad since they began advertising the holiday in April.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY