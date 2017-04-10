Is this the fastest goal ever scored in a football match?

A Scottish footballer could be in the running for the world record for the fastest goal ever scored after he lashed an audacious drive past a goalie directly from the kick off.

Maryhill Juniors player Gavin Stokes scored in an unofficial time of 2.1 seconds with his first swing of his boot against Clydebank on Saturday.

If confirmed, the Scottish midefielder’s top corner blast would beat the current world record by just a tenth of a second.

The official world record stands at 2.2 seconds thanks to Vuk Bakic who also scored direct from the first whistle in a match in Serbia in 2012.

Kris Commons hold the current record for fastest goal in senior football in Scotland, netting in just 10 seconds in a game against Ross County in January.

Maryhill won Saturday’s game 3-0.