Is this Edinburgh’s most luxurious home?

Looking to move to the capital and have money to spare?

This listed Georgian townhouse may be your dream home. Number 5 Carlton Terrace, which was built in the 1820s is an A-listed home on four floors in the heart of Edinburgh.

Boasting five bedrooms, a cinema room, gym, three underground cellars, a bespoke interior design and views of Arthur’s Seat, all which justify its eye-watering price tag of offers over £2.85m (considered to be one of the highest prices for a townhouse in Scotland this year, and ten times the average in Edinburgh).

The new owner will also have the opportunity- for an additional fee – to access the nearby 11-acre Regent Gardens.

Although the townhouse includes a small landscaped garden in which to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Inside, the ground floor of the house features a large reception hall and library, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, and toilet.

The second floor has two more bedrooms with en-suites, a smaller bedroom (ideal for children) and a shower room.

The lower ground floor is where the fun happens thanks to it being home to a gym, cinema room and open plan kitchen/area.

The townhouse is being sold through Rettie who have said: “It is quietly located, occupying a wonderful corner position in one of Edinburgh’s most coveted residential areas, and overlooking mature gardens and towards Arthur’s Seat and with easy access to the city centre.” “Comprehensively refurbished by the present owners and finished to an exemplary specification, successfully showcasing contemporary design within a classical Georgian townhouse.”

At one point the townhouse was divided into flats, but the current owners spent time and effort transforming the house back into its original state of one (pretty sensational) dwelling.

The interior design was undertaken by Ian Smith Design, who are the creative vision behind the eye-catching yet serene spaces of Martin Wishart’s Michelin-starred restaurants in Loch Lomond and Edinburgh.