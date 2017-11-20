Is this Edinburgh rental property the perfect New Year let?

Have your say

Edinburgh is known for its world-famous street party and New Year celebrations.

And those visiting the Capital or wanting to join in the celebrations could do it in perfect style, without having to leave the warmth of indoors.

Picture; via Destiny Group Scotland

Located in Edinburgh’s City Centre, Destiny Scotland Chisholm Hunter Suites, this holiday let is situated on the corner of Frederick St and Princes Street, offering magnificent views of Edinburgh Castle.

Each holiday let/serviced apartment can accommodated 2 persons and is available through a the serviced apartment compancy

Available all year round, there is just one property left for rent in the apartments for New Year.

The fully-furnished apartments offer views looking directily onto Edinburgh Castle.

Picture; via Destiny Group Scotland

Finished to the highest standard, the spacious apartments are available year-round for our leisure and corporate.

You can see the apartments and find out about holiday lets here: https://www.destinyscotland.com/property/chisholm-hunter-suites/