Is the ‘Killer Clown’ craze set to return?

A horrifying craze which brought terror to the streets of Britain last Hallowe’en is back - after a woman was terrified by a killer clown.

Teenagers wearing creeping clown masks have been spotted jumping in front of cars while wearing orange jumpsuits and scaring mums walking with their children.

Witnesses said they saw “teenagers in clown masks leaping out in front of cars and jumping in front of people”.

The sighting was reported to police who confirmed officers went to the scene in Canterbury, Kent, at around 7.20pm on Tuesday over “road safety concerns”.

A mother said she saw the men, one of which was wearing an orange jumpsuit, while she was with her seven-year-old child.

She said: “Be careful. Teenagers have clown masks and other masks on jumping in front of cars and jumping out in front of people.”

Daisy-Louise Taylor‎, who reported the incident to police, warned: “Anyone who is walking or driving by sorting office and council be careful teenage have clown mask and other mask on jumping in front of cars and jumping out in front of people I have called the police.”

Kent Police could not confirm if the teens were wearing clown costumes as they arrived after the group has fled the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “Kent Police received a report of teenagers running in and out of moving traffic in Military Road, Canterbury at 7.17pm on Tuesday 17 October 2017.

There have been a number of reports of ‘killer clowns’ spotted around the UK in recent weeks as the build up to Halloween continues.

In Plymouth man posted a video online showing him being confronted at night in the town by a clown armed with a hammer.

Multiple reports were received of people dressed as clowns, including one near a school bus. Another incident saw children chased through woodland.

A mother says a group of seven ‘Killer Clowns’ jumped out at her as she walked down the street.

The woman said she was confronted by a gang of youths, wearing clown masks and screaming, before jumping out at her.