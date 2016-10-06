Inverness showjumper dies in tragic accident

TRIBUTES have been paid to an award-winning showjumper killed in a tragic horse riding accident at the weekend.

Caroline MacAskill, 52, from Fortrose, Inverness, died from injuries she suffered whilst out riding on Saturday.

Her husband, Ian, 54, is believed to have attempted to resuscitate his wife at the scene before she was taken to Raigmore hospital in Inverness.

Mrs MacAskill, who worked for Cairn housing association, was a keen horse rider and had competed at many amateur events across Scotland.

Tragically, she died three days before she was due to pick up an award at the British Showjumping Awards.

Her local riding club described her as “a popular and well-known figure at so many riding events both in the Highland area and beyond.”

Her good-humoured enthusiasm for her sport shone through everything she did. She will be so much missed and was a wonderful example to everyone else of doing what you love most with commitment and courage. Caledonian Riding Club

She later passed away from her injuries surrounded by friends and family.

Tributes have poured in for the popular housing officer with her husband, Ian, sharing an image of his smiling wife dressed in equestrian clothing with the caption: “Beautiful.”

On Sunday morning her sister, Mame MacKenzie wrote and emotional message: “My beautiful gorgeous adorable sister who I love from the bottom of my heart - rest easy Cars.”

Her local Calendonian Riding Club, which she had supported at numerous events, described her as “a popular and well-known figure at so many riding events both in the Highland area and beyond.

“Her good-humoured enthusiasm for her sport shone through everything she did. She will be so much missed and was a wonderful example to everyone else of doing what you love most with commitment and courage.”

Mrs MacAskill had previously worked as a manager at the Highland Council before returning to her role in the housing industry in 2008.

Jason MacGilp, Chief Executive of Cairn Housing Association, paid tribute to his colleague who will be “very sorely missed”.

He said: “Caroline was our Head of Customer Services and will be known to many housing colleagues and partner organisations throughout Scotland, particularly in Highlands where she served much of her career.

“She was always an enthusiastic and skilled member of the team, and her passion for life and for delivering quality services for tenants always shone through in her work. She cared about people and the communities she worked for.

“Caroline helped so many people through her working life and further afield over the years, and she will be very sorely missed by us all.”

Hundreds of people have also sent their condolances to her husband, Ian, after his emotional photo-tribute to his late wife.

Mrs MacAskill won the 2015-2016 Horse 70cm and 80cm Scottish Club Leagues.

She was due to attend the awards ball in Solihull, West Midlands, where she was going to be presented with her League Winner rosette at a champagne reception.

The awards ball “acknowledges excellence and outstanding achievement attainted within the sport”.

