Introducing the witty way Brewdog is handling online complaints

A Scottish beer brand has pulled another interesting marketing stunt by putting customer complaints on staff t-shirts

The Ellon-based brewer is known for their quirky marketing stunts, which have included an Olympics inspired pale ale called “Never Mind the Anabolics” and the ‘world’s strongest beer’ (at the time), Tactical Nuclear Penguin.

The Brewdog tshirt are poking fun at online comments

Now it seems the brand are keen to let customers know that their feedback is important to them.

So much so that funny complaints have been printed on staff t-shirts. Shared on BrewDog’s Facebook page this week, the Shoreditch outlet seems to be the first in line for the new staff attire.

The post reads: “New crew tees have arrived and we could not be happier. We love all your feedback so much we put it on our clothes.”

“It’s unclear as to whether the customer feedback t-shirts will be seen in all BrewDog bars, but we hope so. In the meantime, why not let them know what you think?”