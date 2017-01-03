Intended victim of fatal Milngavie house fire not yet known

Detectives investigating a deliberate house fire which left a young man dead and his girlfriend fighting for her life say it is not yet clear who the intended victim of the “despicable” attack was.

Cameron Logan, 23, was killed in the blaze at his family home in Achray Place, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

His partner Rebecca Williams, 24, who is known as Bex and is a journalist at Global Radio, is in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr Logan’s parents, both 54, suffered smoke inhalation and have since been released from hospital. The family dog, Gomez, also died in the fire.

Police are treating the case as one of murder and attempted murder.

Officers said there is nothing to suggest the wrong house was targeted and stress they are keeping an open mind about who the intended victim or victims were.

Police moved to reassure the local community that they believe the attack was an isolated incident, as they sought information from the public to help track down those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers have been drafted in to assist with the investigation into this horrific and spiteful attack which has left a young man dead and a young woman fighting for her life in hospital.

“A joint investigation with the fire service to establish the exact cause of the blaze is continuing, however I can confirm that it was a deliberate act and that there is no information to suggest the wrong house was targeted.

“At this time it is unclear who the intended victim or victims were and we must keep an open mind and investigate all possibilities.”

Mr Logan and Ms Williams had been celebrating the new year before they returned to the house in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the fire at around 7.25am and Mr Logan’s body was discovered within the property.

Officers want to trace the occupants of a dark car seen parked nearby with its engine running.

Police, who have been checking CCTV pictures and speaking to local residents, said it is critical they speak to anyone who was in the area, particularly between 6.30am and 8am on January 1.

Mr Livingstone said: “You may have been out walking your dog, making your way to work or coming home from a Hogmanay celebration - if you were in the area then please come forward and speak to us.

“In particular I would like to trace the occupants of a dark-coloured car, which was parked in a lay-by on Craigton Road near to Clober Golf Club around the time the incident occurred.

“The car had its engine running and the passenger door was open. If this is your car, or if you have any information about who the car belongs to, then please get in touch.”

He added: “Whoever is responsible for this despicable crime does not deserve to be protected. Somebody must know, or at least suspect something.

“I would ask you to please come forward with any information you may have and help us provide answers to two families who have been left absolutely devastated by what happened.”

Mr Livingstone said local residents will be shocked about such a “horrendous” crime being committed in their neighbourhood.

“I would like to reassure them that we believe this to be an isolated incident and our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to find the person responsible as quickly as possible,” he said.

A previous fire near the house more than a decade ago is not being linked to the New Year’s Day attack.

Mr Livingstone told Heart Radio Scotland: “I’m aware of an incident back in 2004 where some trees were set on fire at the rear of the property, however that was investigated at the time and put down to mischievous children.”

Forensic teams are continuing to search the scene and the area around the house.

Large green covers have been draped over the front of the house and a private ambulance was seen leaving Achray Place on Monday.