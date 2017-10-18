‘Instagram travel agency’ attracting Londoners to Scotland

VisitScotland has launched what it is calling the world’s first Instagram travel agency in a bid to inspire visitors to Scotland.

A to a pop-up store in England is being used to lure Londoners and visitors to Scotland, allowing them to plan a trip based on pictures posted and tagged on the social media site.

Customers can get advice about their trip to Scotland at the office.

Pictures tagged #Scotspirit will be posted on feeds and on the VisitScotland page which has over 370,000 followers.

Indeed the tourist board claims to have the largest tourist Instagram account in Europe, with the majority of followers coming from London.

READ MORE: Figures show Highland and Island airport passenger boom

Visitors to the London store, based on Charlotte Street, are shown inspiring pictures of the country and given the chance to build a bespoke itinerary of places they can visit on their trip.

Charlie Smith, Director of Marketing from VisitScotland said: “As a destination we are keen to develop and deliver our powerful national story, giving a respectful nod to the past but portraying a modern, welcoming and dynamic Scotland. We’re proud of the fact that VisitScotland has the biggest tourism Instagram account in Europe, with over 370, 000 followers.

READ MORE: Walking tourism boosts Scots economy by £1.3bn

“People love our feed not only for the stunning photographs – often taken by our visitors - but also because they discover the immense and unexpected variety of things they can see and do in Scotland.

“Our biggest number of Instagram followers come from London, so by extending that traditional Scottish hospitality and opening the world’s first Instagram Travel Agency in London, we hope to inspire them to come to Scotland to experience it for themselves!”