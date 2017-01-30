Innovation is the name of the game at Subsea Expo

Thousands of delegates are set to descend on Aberdeen this week for the Subsea Expo show, giving a welcome boost to a city reeling from the effects of the oil downturn.

The Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) said it would be hosting companies developing new technology and two Scottish Universities with energy-related research and development strengths – Heriot-Watt and the University of Strathclyde – at its “innovation zone”.

The full event, at the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, is expected to attract more than 5,000 delegates over three days with some 150 exhibitors presenting their wares.

Ian Phillips, chief executive of OGIC, said: “This year’s theme at Subsea Expo is adapting to the new norm and the technology which will be on display at our stand demonstrates how the industry is looking to adapt to the current climate through technology development and deployment, drawing upon the leading energy expertise within our universities.”

