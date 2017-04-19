Informatics Venture gains two new sponsors for annual EIE programme

A support programme for tech start-ups has signed a deal with two companies to back their annual Engage Invest Exploit (EIE) programme and their showcase event in Edinburgh next month.

Informatics Ventures has signed deals with wealth manager Cazenove Capital and angel association LINC Scotland ahead of the EIE17 showcase at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on May 11th.

The Engage Invest Exploit programme is funded by Scottish Enterprise and the University of Edinburgh, as well as through private sector support.

60 of the country’s most promising start-ups will be given the chance to pitch to global and domestic investors at the EIE17 event.

Cazenove and LINC join other key event sponsors such as Talent Spark, Scottish Equity Partners, and RBS.

Some of the most notable companies to be backed through the EIE programme include fashion retail app Mallzee, and MindMate, a Glasgow startup which develops apps for sufferers of dementia.

Another of the most successful is the audio Virtual Reality startup Two Big Ears, which was sold to global tech giant Facebook last year.

This year’s showcase will include companies operating in healthcare, robotics, and sports technology ventures.

Keynote speakers include Duncan Logan of RocketSpace, Martin Gilbert of Aberdeen Asset Management, and Bob Keiller, the Chairman of Scottish Enterprise.

Dr Steve Ewing, Director of Operations at Informatics Ventures, said: “EIE is a year-long programme of support for our brightest young tech stars, highlighted by the annual investor event in Edinburgh, so it’s really important to get the backing of first-class organisations like Cazenove Capital and LINC Scotland.

“Aside from the funding, they both bring industry expertise at the highest level so we’re delighted to welcome them into the fold in the run up to EIE17 at the EICC in May.”

Bob Hair, Director, Cazenove Capital, said: “Cazenove Capital has a long tradition of advising entrepreneurs in Scotland and across the UK.

“We believe it’s important to work with startup businesses and their founders to support them in their future successes. We look forward to working with Informatics Ventures and being a part of the Engage Invest Exploit programme.”

David Grahame, Executive Director at LINC Scotland, said: “The angel community is a key building block in Scotland’s burgeoning tech ecosystem and we’re excited to get behind the Informatics Ventures team in a more formal fashion as even better collaboration will give our most talented early stage companies a greater chance of success.”

