Indyref2: Reaction as Nicola Sturgeon calls second vote

The starting gun has been fired on another referendum on independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced in the regal surroundings of her official residence Bute House that we will be voting once again on our constitutional future between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019.

If, that is, the SNP leader can secure the necessary legal framework, the Section 30 order, to temporarily grant Holyrood the power for another plebiscite.

READ MORE: Scotland ‘odds-on’ to vote Yes

Reaction from politicians was swift, with Labour and the Tories condemning the First Minister and announcing that they will vote against any referendum bill next week.

Ruth Davidson took to the airwaves to denounce Nicola Sturgeon for bringing her office into disrepute.

As in 2014, it looks like Twitter is going to be a key battleground as Yes and No sides seek to convince the online community of the merits of their respective cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s tweeted copy of her speech, which said: “Scotland deserves an informed choice on our future once the terms of Brexit are known,” was retweeted nearly 1,000 times.

READ MORE: What next for Scotland?

Labour strategist Alan Roden tweeted: “Scottish Labour will vote against Nicola Sturgeon’s divisive plans for #indyref2 next week. Our country is divided enough.”

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, gives a speech at Bute House. Picture; PA

That view was echoed by Tory Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who wrote: “People in Scotland don’t share SNP tunnel vision obsession with independence. #indyref2 would be hugely divisive at worst possible time.”

@FraserjfStewart tweeted a warning to Yes activists, writing: “Best advice for #indyref2: get off twitter, drop the flags, get yer boots on & get active. We win on doorsteps, in meaningful conversations.”

SNP MP Carol Monaghan tweeted: “Just overhead a Tory saying “They can’t have a referendum if they don’t know what they are voting for.” Oh the irony. #Brexit #Indyref2”.

Writer Emma Kennedy also drew a Brexit comparison, writing: “Sturgeon ready to trigger section 30. You’re getting a 2nd referendum Scotland. Lucky, lucky, lucky Scotland.”

Ruth Davidson denounced the First Minister's announcement. Picture: John Devlin

On the EU issue, Alberto Nardinelli added: “I wouldn’t underestimate the amount of goodwill there is in EU towards Scotland/Sturgeon.”