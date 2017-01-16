Inaugural poem for Donald J. Trump revealed

The Society of Classical Poets today published their poem for the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States.

Donald J. Trump.

The poem draws on Trump’s noble Scottish roots and is written by New Mexican native and decorated poet Joseph Charles MacKenzie.

The inspiration behind the poem is to touch on the classical poetry existing throughout American history, and the inauguration poem marks important moments in US political history.

Traditionally, the poem began with President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in January, 1961, the inaugural poem and has, until now been a purely Democratic Party tradition. “

The Society’s mission is to preserve humankind’s artistic traditions; to reestablish poetry as one of the most widely appreciated forms of literature.

Here’s the inauguration poem from the Society of Classical Poets

By Joseph Charles MacKenzie

Come out for the Domhnall, ye brave men and proud,

The scion of Torquil and best of MacLeod!

With purpose and strength he came down from his tower

To snatch from a tyrant his ill-gotten power.

Now the cry has gone up with a cheer from the crowd:

“Come out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!”

When freedom is threatened by slavery’s chains

And voices are silenced as misery reigns,

We’ll come out for a leader whose courage is true

Whose virtues are solid and long overdue.

For, he’ll never forget us, we men of the crowd

Who elected the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

When crippling corruption polluted our nation

And plunged our economy into stagnation,

As self-righteous rogues took the opulent office

And plump politicians reneged on their promise,

The forgotten continued to form a great crowd

That defended the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

The Domhnall’s a giver whilst others just take,

Ne’er gaining from that which his hands did not make.

A builder of buildings, employing good men,

He’s enriched many cities by factors of ten.

The honest and true gladly march with the crowd

Standing up for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

True friend of the migrant from both far and near,

He welcomes the worthy, but guards our frontier,

Lest a murderous horde, for whom hell is the norm,

Should threaten our lives and our nation deform.

We immigrants hasten to swell the great crowd

Coming out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

Academe now lies dead, the old order rots,

No longer policing our words and our thoughts;

Its ignorant hirelings pretending to teach

Are backward in vision, sophomoric in speech.

Now we learnèd of mind add ourselves to the crowd

That cheers on the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

The black man, forgotten, in poverty dying,

The poor man, the sick man, with young children crying,

The soldier abroad and the mother who waits,

The young without work or behind prison gates,

The veterans, wounded, all welcome the crowd

That fights for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

Whilst hapless old harridans flapping their traps

Teach women to look and behave like us chaps,

The Domhnall defends the defenseless forlorn;

For, a woman’s first right is the right to be born.

Now the bonnie young lassies that fly to the crowd

Have a champion in Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

But for all his great wisdom, the braw gallant man

Is matched by his children, the handsome Trump clan,

And the flower of Europe, Melania the fair,

Adds a luster and grace with her long flowing hair.

May they flourish and prosper to form a great crowd

Around the good Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

Is there man left in Scotland, without base alloy,

Who remembers the Wallace, the Bruce, or Rob Roy?

Or have five hundred years of a blasphemous lie

Robbed your manhood of might that you lay down and die?

Get up and walk free, all ye brave men and proud!

Long life to the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!