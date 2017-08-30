Search

In pictures: Queensferry Crossing opens to traffic for first time

The Queensferry Crossing opens to all veichles in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
FINALLY, after six years of labour and £1.35bn being spent on its construction, the Queensferry Crossing opened to the public this morning. The 1.7-mile crossing has a projected life of 120 years and is now the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world.