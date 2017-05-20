In pictures: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tie the knot

PIPPA Middleton sealed her society wedding to James Matthews with a kiss as her pageboys and bridesmaids tried to steal the show.

The bride and groom shared a tender moment when they left the picturesque St Mark’s church as the youngsters, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, played around their feet.

The Duchess of Cambridge, left, stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, bottom left, as they arrive for the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to millionaire groom James Matthews. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

The society nuptials of the year was witnessed by family, close friends and famous faces including tennis star Roger Federer and wife Mirka, celebrity Donna Air, Princess Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Also among the congregation of the 12th century church in Englefield, Berkshire, was Pippa’s controversial uncle Gary Goldsmith and Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Micheal of Kent, but missing was Harry’s US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

After the ceremony, Pippa and James walked hand-in-hand from the church and posed for the waiting press before sharing a lingering kiss at the lych gate as their married life began.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leave St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, following their wedding. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Ahead of them the tiny pageboys, dressed in gold-coloured britches and shirts, and bridesmaids in cream sash dresses had scattered confetti petals from baskets.

The bride, who looked tanned and toned, had managed to keep her wedding gown a secret until she arrived - a bespoke Giles Deacon wedding gown, crafted to create the impression of being seamless.

When she first arrived with proud father Michael in an open-topped vintage Jaguar, big sister Kate played a vital role and ensured her younger sibling looked her best for her big day.

Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt. Picture: Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

She rearranged her train and other parts of her dress before she made her procession into St Mark’s, a reversal of Kate’s 2011 wedding to William, when Pippa was pictured fussing over her sister’s gown.

Reports suggest that the reception will be a lavish affair with a nod to the groom’s Scottish connections included in his outfit, entertainment and the food. Matthews is heir to the Glen Affric estate.

According to reports, the menu will include haggis canapes, Scottish lamb and whisky while there will also be a piper and a Spitfire flypast.