In pictures: Inside Edinburgh’s Stranger Things themed bar

It was the biggest Netflix show of the summer of 2016, and now fans of Stranger Things can build up to season 2 in Edinburgh’s themed pop up bar.

The bar will be opened every Sunday – Friday until October 31 with fans given the opportunity to go back to the 80s and enjoy cocktails, and ice cream floats in a Stranger Things inspired setting.

A Stranger Things bar is opening in Edinburgh

Bringing the Upside Down to the Capital was the idea of a group known as the Pop Up Geeks, a company specialising in themed bars and events.

Aptly named, The Upside Down, the pop up bar is themed with an array of decorations taken straight inspired by the Netflix original series.

Drinks are even themed, taking inspiration from the show.

Stranger Things is an award-winning Netflix thrilled starring Winona Ryder and set in a small Indiana town in 1983.

The bar is located at One Below, beneath Six Degrees North on Howe Street and will also be hosting a special Halloween party on its final night.

To find out more visit www.thepopupgeeks.com, or follow them on social media.