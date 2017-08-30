In pictures: How Leith will look if the tram extension goes ahead

Have your say

Yesterday, it was reported that Leith Walk would be cut down to just one lane for 18 months if work to extend the Capital’s tramline to Newhaven goes ahead.

If approved worked would get underway in 2019, with many lashing out at the proposal that would forever change the face of Leith.

How Constitution Street could look.

Under plans, three lanes would be closed as work gets underway, with a compensation plan for around 300 businesses potentially being offered.

While the plans are yet to be approved, the Edinburgh Evening News have secured artist impression images that show what Leith Walk would look if the tram extension went ahead.

What do you think of the latest plans?