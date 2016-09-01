In pictures: Blair Durmmond Safari Park welcomes meerkat pups

Two baby meerkats have been born at a Scottish wildlife park.

The pups named Ronnie and Reggie are thought to have been born at the beginning of August at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

Ronnie, one of two baby meerkat pups, after being recently born at Blair Drummond Safari Park. Picture: PA

Since a group of meerkats is called a mob, keepers at the park decided to name the new additions after London gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray.

Head keeper Lisa Smith said: “Our visitors are overwhelmed at how cute the pups are.

“They are definitely more adorable than gangsters, however, because meerkats are so good at looking out for their siblings it’s a fitting name for the brothers.”

The two slender-tailed meerkats join a family of 11 at the park, which is experiencing a “baby boom” after the births of alpacas, lemurs and lions this year.

Reggie, the other of two baby meerkat pups. Picture: PA

Meerkats are native to the Kalahari Desert and have an average life span of 12 to 14 in captivity and about half of that in the wild.

Ronnie and Reggie were spotted exploring their enclosure this week at the park, which is open until October 30 before closing for the winter.

