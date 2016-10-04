In pictures: Autumn sets in across Scotland

These stunning images show the changing colours of Scotland as autumn begins to creep in.

The summers’ warm weather has meant a late start to autumn this year but as each day breaks, the colours of the landscape are looking more autumnal.

A red ivy covered townhouse in Edinburgh shows of autumn colours. The recent warm weather has meant a slightly later start ot Autumn this year, but the seasonal colours are just now beginning to show. Picture: SWNS

In West Lothian yesterday (Tue), cyclists making early-morning journeys could be seen passing fields under a beautiful sunrise that produced a vibrantly colourful sky.

Along the River Almond, the sky, tinged with pink and red colours, made the water look almost purple as the early-morning light reflected off the surface.

In Edinburgh, a townhouse could be seen covered in red ivy as the coming of autumn begins to change the colour of plant life all over the country.

The orange colours of autumn leaves reflected on a pond in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, were beautifully captured on camera.

A cyclist takes in a colour full sky as the sunrises in West Lothian on an autumnal morning. Picture: SWNS

While in Glasgow, a little squirrel could be seen playing in fallen leaves in the city’s Botanic Gardens.

People were also out enjoying the sunny autumnal weather in Glasgow’s Kelvinbridge Park, taking in the fountains and colours of the trees.

Many people will be hoping that autumn is not too shortlived however, as the first signs of winter arriving have already been seen around the UK.

The first snow of the season fell in the Cairngorms over the weekend, while temperatures dropped below zero in Aberdeenshire on Sunday night.

An autumn scene is reflected in water in Milngavie, Glasgow, with much of Scotland and the UK enjoying sunny autumnal weather. Picture: SWNS