In pictures: A century of Scottish childhood

From the little girl posing on a plush chair with her two groomed dogs to the boys on their space hoppers in a Glasgow back court, these pictures really do speak a thousands words of Scottish childhood across the ages.

A BBC Scotland documentary, Growing Up in Scotland - A Century of Childhood, is currently looking at how children’s lives have changed in Scotland since the late 1800s.

A portrait of baby McKay and the two family dogs - September 1914. PIC Johnston Collection, Wick/BBC Scotland.

With war and poverty defining many a young life in the early 20th Century, the programme examines how education, mass manufacture of toys and better access to transport helped to alter the experience of children in Scotland over the generations.

The demolition of slum housing and improvements in public health care were also fundamental to bring about change when Scottish cities boasted some of the worst child mortality rates in the British Isles.

A WWI soldier from Caithness and his three children. PIC Johnston Collection Wick.

In the early 1900s, two in five children born in parts of Dundee were not expected to survive, for example.

The third and final part of Growing Up in Scotland: A Century of Childhood will this Thursday look at welfare and how problem children were loaded into vans and taxis bound for remote island communities, to be fostered to local families, with few references or checks.

Such schemes continued into the 1960s with some Scottish children sent as far as Canada or Australia, without parental consent.

-Growing Up in Scotland: A Century of Childhood will broadcast on Thursday, March 9 at 9pm. The series is available on iPlayer.

Merchant ship owner Kenneth Sinclair, of Banff and Durness, and his six children. On the 1901 census one daughter Mary is a student at training college, son George is a bank clerk and Isabella,Jacobina ,David and Kenneth junior are all scholars PIC: Johnston Collection, Wick.

A little boy pointing out of a window in the Gorbals area of Glasgow, December 1967. PIC: TSPL

Children playing in an adventure playground in a run-down area of Leith in June 1978. A little girl on the bars. PIC: TSPL.