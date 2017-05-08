Impractical Jokers stars set for Scotland gig

The Tenderloines troupe, also known as the stars of hit US series Impractical Jokers are set to perform in Glasgow at the SSE Hydro.

The tour will come to The SSE Hydro on October 6 2017 with tickets going on sale at 10am, Saturday May 13.

The Tenderloins will be coming to Glasgow.

The New York outfit have gained a massive global audience through a host of live shows as well as their hit tv show which airs in the UK on Comedy Central.

The group have performed over 80 shows a year including a 3 night sold out run at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall.

Sal, Joe, Murr and Q met while in High School and in 1999 formed the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.

After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins graduated to the web, captivating a new found audience of millions with their internet sketches before taking their hidden camera pranks to the small screen.

Tickers are priced £34.05 - £62.45 (inc. admin fee) and will be available from www.thessehydro.com or 0844 395 4000.