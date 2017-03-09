Ian Cathro: I expected Hearts job to be easier

Rookie Hearts boss Ian Cathro admits managing the Tynecastle side has been tougher than he expected.

The former Valencia and Newcastle coach was Jambos director of football Craig Levein’s bold choice to replace Robbie Neilson.

But so far the 30-year-old has struggled to get his message over to his players.

Despite being given the green light to make nine January signings, Hearts have continued to stagger under the Dundonian.

Just four wins from his first 15 games in charge have seen the critics who questioned his appointment in the first place sharpen their blades.

And Cathro admits his first three months in charge have involved a steep learning curve.

Asked if he had found the job more difficult that he had first imagined, he said: “There is nobody in the world who could sit in this chair in this moment and based on the run of results we’ve had say no to that question.

“Was my expectation for things to come this way? No it wasn’t.

“Having a little bit of time between games for the first time since the winter break, that was a time for some reflection, for me to look at some things, some little parts of games when things have started to go against us.

“There is learning there for me to look at some aspects of the game and how we can do it better.”

Cathro has tried to implement a more continental style of play since taking over from Neilson at the start of December.

Convincing wins over Rangers and Motherwell at the start of February suggested the tide had turned, but since then Hearts have gone five games without victory.

And Cathro confesses he has underestimated the Scottish determination to battle for every ball.

He said: “A lot of times, the games in this league can make it more difficult for us to dominate play the way that we want to.

“For example, we’ve had situations where we’ve made an error or missed chances and as the game goes on there is maybe some anxieties or frustrations and if we go behind, it becomes more difficult.

“That’s the same in every league in the world but maybe more so here because you have every single team in the league who fight and scrap right until the very end, teams who are happy to defend with 10 men and who will attack very direct.

“It becomes difficult when those early moments in the game don’t go for you.

“Those are things that we have looked at and have analysed and are making some adjustments to.”

