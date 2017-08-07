Husband of Kirsty Maxwell speaks of desperate hunt for answers

The husband of Kirsty Maxwell has spoken of the anguish over the hunt for answers following her tragic death in Spain.

Kirsty was on a hen weekend with friends in Benidorm when she died after falling 100ft from a balcony on April 29 this year.

The husband of Kirsty Maxwell has spoken about their hunt for answers. Picture; PA

Her husband, Adam, 27, has spoken about the desperate hunt for answers and slammed the Government for failing to help since the incident stating that there was ‘a total lack of support’ for Scots families probing deaths abroad.

He told The Sun: “We all understand that Kirsty has died but we don’t understand why. It’s the hardest thing.

“It’s such a crazy thing to ever imagine it happening to someone that you know, but for it to be my wife Kirsty — someone that I love — it’s unbearable.

“That’s the only way to explain it.”

READ MORE: Family of Kirsty Maxwell insist she did not take own life

Speaking of the efforts made by the family, which included a return to the scene to seek information, Adam said: “We live and breathe this every day. There’s no escaping it.

“It’s my life at the moment, it’s my new reality. Every day I wake up I do the same things.

“From the start I’ve never understood how or why this has happened.

“We will do whatever we have to, however we have to, to get the answers we need.

“There are still so many unusual things, unanswered questions. All we want to do is to understand how and what happened to Kirsty.

“It’s the most lonely feeling you could ever bring.

READ MORE: Tragic Kirsty Maxwell’s family appeal to hotel guests

“All I can do as Kirsty’s husband is do as much as I possibly can, which shouldn’t be left up to me, the family.”

Adam Maxwell also spoke out against the support for victims’ families saying: When it’s an unexplained death due to a homicide or whatever else, places like England, Wales and Northern Ireland have the coroner service, where they would hold a post- mortem and full inquest.

“For some reason, we don’t have anything like that. People in Scotland need to be able to do more. Whether it’s in their jurisdiction or not, it’s a Scot that’s died.

“It’s very frustrating that there is no support from the authorities here.

“We have been in contact with local and national politicians to discuss Kirsty’s death and death abroad for Scottish people. These talks are ongoing.”

Five men were questioned over Kirsty’s unexplained death, but all deny any foul play.