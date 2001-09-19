Hunting vote

Mike Watson’s long-awaited bill to ban hunting with dogs in Scotland is to be debated and voted upon in the Scottish parliament today.
In a modern, civilised Scotland, there is no longer a place or justification for the cruel practice of deliberately using dogs to chase, terrify, attack and kill wild animals. It is hard to condemn barbaric practices in other countries while this legalised cruelty is allowed in our own country.
A recent MORI poll showed that an overwhelming 67 per cent of Scottish people, both urban and rural, are opposed to hunting with dogs, compared to just 10 per cent in favour.
We urge MSPs from all parties to listen to the people. They must show the rest of the world that Scotland is a compassionate nation of the 21st century that cares about animals, by voting to ban hunting with dogs.
LES WARD
Chairman, Scottish Campaign Against Hunting with Dogs
Queensferry Street
Edinburgh
