Hunt is on to find Scotland’s top gardener

A NEW competition has been launched to find Scotland’s best gardener.

The organisers of Gardening Scotland - the country’s national outdoor living show and garden festival - is seeking people with a passion for creating inspiring outdoor spaces.

Anyone can enter the competition - from novices to experts, young to old and amateurs to professionals. People can also nominate friends, colleagues or relatives.

The new award has been launched in order to celebrate the skills and enthusiasm of gardeners up and down the country, from vegetable growers to chrysanthemum exhibitors to budding garden designers and primary school allotmenteers.

The winner of the award will be selected by an expert panel of judges who are looking for a gardener with infectious enthusiasm, a drive to learn and a passion for gardening.

The announcement will be made at Gardening Scotland 2017, which takes place at the Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, from 2-4 June.

The lucky winner will receive, amongst other prizes, £250 of Caulders Garden Centre vouchers to spend on transforming their own outdoor space.

Martin Dare, Gardening Scotland’s organiser said: “Gardening Scotland is a celebration of all things related to the great outdoors.

“We know for a fact there are thousands of outstanding gardeners who never get recognised for their hard work and commitment to gardening - we want that to change, which is why we’re launching this new award.

“To enter, all you need to do is send a written submission of no more than 250 words explaining why you or the person you are nominating should be considered for Gardening Scotland’s Gardener of the Year Award.

“Please also send relevant photographs and drawings. Entries should be emailed to info@gardeningscotland.com before the deadline of 1 May 2017.”

Now in its 18th year, Gardening Scotland is a celebration of gardens and everything related to the great outdoors, encompassing horticulture, gastronomy and family-friendly entertainment.

Gardening Scotland takes place from 2-4 June and is Scotland’s national gardening and outdoor living show.

It hosts the biggest plant fair in Scotland, with hundreds of exhibitors, trade stands, gardening ideas and expertise.

