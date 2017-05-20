Hunt for ‘despicable’ pair who assaulted man and stole his car

POLICE are on the hunt for a pair of ‘despicable individuals’ who assaulted a man and stole his car on the outskirts of Glasgow yesterday evening.

The man was returning to his car in a business park carpark on the outskirts of Glasgow on Friday evening when two men approached him and demanded his car keys.

When he refused, they produced weapons and struck him on the leg before stealing his silver Skoda and speeding away.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm in Buchanan Business Park, Cumbernauld Road, Stepps.

The robbers sped away on Cumbernauld Road towards the M80.

Both suspects are white and in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing black fleeces with an orange Aggreko emblem, dark trousers and dark shoes

One is 5ft 7 to 5ft 10 tall, of medium build with short black hair and stubble while the other is between 5ft 8in to 6ft tall and slim, with fair hair.

Detective Constable Thomas Kiernan said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and extensive inquiries are under way to trace the despicable individuals responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was either in the car park or the surrounding area, who may have seen two men matching the above descriptions acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who may have seen a silver Skoda driving at speed along Cumbernauld road to come forward as you may be able to assist with our inquiries.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.