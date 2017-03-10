Hundreds expected at funeral of Celtic great Tommy Gemmell

Famous faces from the world of football are expected to join hundreds of fans to pay their final respects to Tommy Gemmell, one of Celtic’s Lisbon Lions.

The club announced last week that the former Scotland left-back had passed away at the age of 73 after a long illness.

18/02/16 . DUNBLANE. Portrait of Celtic FC legend and Lisbon Lion, Tommy Gemmell.

Gemmell played an instrumental part in Celtic’s victory over Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital in 1967 when they became the first British club to win the European Cup.

He scored the equaliser in Lisbon and one of his many overlapping runs helped set up the winner for Stevie Chalmers.

The Motherwell-born defender also scored in a second European Cup final when Celtic were defeated by Dutch side Feyenoord in 1970.

Gemmell won 18 Scotland caps and played in the 3-2 victory over world champions England at Wembley in 1967.

His funeral is to be held in Daldowie Crematorium in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, at midday on Friday, with the cortege leaving from Celtic Park where supporters will be able to pay their respects to a club legend.

A Celtic statement said: “Tommy’s family kindly thank everyone for all the support they have already received.

“The Celtic family has lost one of its greatest sons and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tommy’s family.”

Gemmell left Celtic in 1971 for Nottingham Forest after a 10-year spell at Parkhead, which saw him score 63 goals in 418 appearances, win six league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

After two seasons at the City Ground and a short spell in the United States with the Miami Toros, Gemmell moved to Dundee, who he led to victory over Celtic in the 1973 League Cup final.

He retired in 1977 and then managed Dundee for three years before two spells in charge of Albion Rovers, six years apart.

His death came days after the family of Billy McNeill confirmed the Lisbon Lions skipper had dementia, and shortly before the 50th anniversary of Celtic’s greatest triumph.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: ‘’Tommy was a Celtic great, one of football’s greats and I know he will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

‘’He was a man of huge stature in the game and someone who made such an important mark on Celtic Football Club.

‘’Tommy will forever hold his rightful place as one of the true Celtic legends.’’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Since he passed away there has been a lot of reflection on his life and what he was as a person and a player.

“Of course, there is always sadness around it but I am sure there will be a lot of celebration as well of an incredible man and an incredible footballer, and a member of the Celtic family who will never be forgotten.

“We will pay our respects for that and then for his family, it will move on and always remember him.”