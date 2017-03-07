Humpback whale spotted in Forth

A humpback whale has been spotted in the Forth estuary, with stunning images capturing the moment the whale surfaced.

Social media has been abuzz with people claiming to have spotted the whale in the river.

The dramatic image was captured by Allan Brown who patiently waited after hearing the the giant visitor had been spotted.

He saw the huge mammal and waited until it performed a spectacular breach followed by a big splash in the Firth of Forth.

A humback whale in the Forth. Picture; Allan Brown; SWNS

Allan, 67, who lives in nearby Kirkaldy, Fife, said: “I heard there had been sightings of a humpback whale and I only stay a couple of miles down the road.

“I saw the whale on the surface about half a mile away. It did three shallow dives and then disappeared. You could tell it was doing a deep dive.

“The fourth time it breached and I was prepared for it. Considering it was quite far away, it was a big splash.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s quite unusual, especially in the Firth of Forth, because it’s so shallow compared to the open sea.”