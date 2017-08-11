Humorous Police Scotland appeal to help find thief goes viral

Monklands Police poked fun at a theft on social media with their appeal for more information going viral.

The officer behind the station’s Twitter account asked the public for their help in tracking down a thief who stole £600 worth of cosmetics goods from a local Boots store.

The incident occurred at Boots in Main Street, Coatbridge, at around 12.30 on Thursday.

A tweet was sent to their more than 3,500 followers saying, “Theft Boots £600 cosmetics. We are looking for a 40 y/o man who looks 20, glowing skin, long eyelashes, raised eyebrows & pronounced lips.”

It provoked much hilarity among Twitter users with a variety of cosmetic gags, including: “If you put him in an identity parade, will he be No 7 in the line up?” Another user queried “Is there any foundation to these allegations? How did he conceal the goods?”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers.