Human remains identified as missing Edinburgh woman Louise Tiffney

Police Scotland can now confirm that the human remains recovered in East Lothian are that of Louise Tiffney

The 43-year-old was reported missing, after having been last seen at her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh on May 27 2002.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A murder inquiry was subsequently launched and a 21-year-old man was charged. He stood trial in 2005, where a not proven verdict was delivered.

Louise’s remains were found by a cyclist off the A198, near Longniddry on the evening of Sunday April 2.

Inquiries by detectives, supported by a range of specialist services, had been ongoing since the discovery and the remains were fully recovered by Friday April 7.

Police handout picture of Louise Tiffney. Picture; PA

The A198 is expected to reopen later on Friday afternoon.

Odontology analysis confirmed the remains were Louise’s, however, police will also look to seek corroboration of this through DNA.

The death of Louise Tiffney remains a murder investigation and detectives will continue to liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie from the Major Investigation Team said: “Now that we have identified these remains, our thoughts are once again with Louise’s family, who have had to wait 15-years for this news.

Police at the entrance to Gosford House in East Lothian, following the discovery of human remains. Picture; PA

“We will continue to provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they may require at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into Louise’s death and the discovery of her remains is continuing and we will keep the family and the Crown Office fully updated with the progress of these inquiries.”