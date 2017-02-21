How the Hastings brothers rose to the pinnacle of Scots rugby

There’s an old tale which states the career of Gavin Hastings, and by extension his younger brother Scott, two talismanic figures for Scottish rugby through most of the 80s and into the mid-90s, might not have happened were it not for a freak accident involving a car, the school rugby coach and young Gavin’s leg.

The bare facts of the story are 100 per cent true. However, the true extent of the influence it had might have been embellished somewhat over time. Though Gavin was immediately picked for the rugby team as a goodwill gesture having returned to full fitness, it wasn’t maybe quite a ‘Eureka’ moment for an impressionable young mind as it’s been made out to be.

Gavin Hastings (with ball) gets the ball from brother Scott Hastings

Read the rest of this article on Scotsman 200