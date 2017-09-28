How open letters can catch politicians on the backfoot

Nicola Sturgeon might not have channelled Tony Blair’s infamous three-word mantra on the subject, but she did claim when she ascended to the office of First Minister she said Education would be her number one priority.

She made her intentions clear from the get-go by shifting Finance Secretary John Swinney to the Education brief.

Ill-suited to the party leadership he held from 2000-2004, Mr Swinney had nonetheless came to be considered one of the SNP’s most important thinkers of the post-devolution era, and his move to Education was seen as a sign of how seriously Ms Sturgeon was taken the task of tackling the thorny issue.

However, the Perthshire North MSP has come under the same pressure that has befell his predecessors in the Education brief.

For the second time in less than two weeks, the SNP has been slammed by what in bureaucratic language are known as ‘stakeholders’.

The letters

Firstly, a secondary teacher in Dunfermline penned an open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in which he described Scotland’s education system as ‘utterly broken’.

Biology teacher Mark Wilson wrote: “Today, right now in schools across Scotland, teachers are losing morale on a scale I’ve never seen and didn’t think could happen.”

READ MORE: Teacher writes furious letter to Nicola Sturgeon

One of Scotland’s biggest teaching unions, the NASUWT backed Mr Wilson’s criticisms, saying that the Curriculum for Excellence had led to an ‘unprecedented decline’ in Scottish education.

Today, a letter was published from a primary school pupil in the Highlands aged just 11 who urged the Education Secretary to step in to halt a recruitment issue.

Poppy Dennis raised concerns to John Swinney about the impact on her class of 13 pupils and said “My classmates and I aren’t learning anything.”

The impact

Open, or even direct, letters to politicians can be a potent political weapon, even if that wasn’t the intention of the person who wrote them.

Few things silence the chamber at Holyrood during First Minister’s Questions when an opposition politician brandishes a strongly worded letter on the latest crisis in Scotland’s NHS, or education system.

READ MORE: Union backs teacher over Sturgeon letter

Unlike the barbs traditionally thrown across the chamber of a Thursday afternoon, Government politicians can respond too strongly to these letters, and that is why they dread hearing an opponent announce they are about to quote from one.

An intemperate response to such a missive can wreak irrevocable damage on a politician’s reputation and career.

That is why Nicola Sturgeon’s spokesman sought to engage positively with Mark Wilson’s letter, highlighting progress that the Government has made.

Mr Swinney, for his part, thanked young Poppy Dennis for her letter, and pledged to try and resolve the case.

Drawbacks

One of the most potent recent examples is the testimony of a young women called Sophie, who wrote to Kezia Dugdale in the spring about the pain her mother had been left in after a mesh implant.

As Kezia Dugdale noted at the time, “letter writing with politicians seems to be in vogue right now”, a reference to Ms Sturgeon’s own letter to Prime Minister Theresa May regarding a second referendum.

One drawback for politicians is that over use of such letters can be seen as a weakness, or an accusation they are using the public as a crutch rather than forming their own attacks.

This was levelled at Jeremy Corbyn when he took to quoting from e-mails sent to him by members of the public at Prime Minister’s Questions.

For the writers themselves, publicly querying politicians on anything can often be a risk, as supporters of the politician in question can often take to Twitter and other platforms to shoot the messenger through social media.

In an age of technology, used ever more frequently by politicians lest they appear stuffy or out of touch, there’s clearly still an impact to be felt from a good old fashioned letter.