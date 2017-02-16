How Andy Murray triumphed against the odds

Andy Murray may have achieved the status of World No 1 tennis player but it hasn’t been an easy road to success.

Murray’s parents divorced when he was young, he survived Dunblane shooting tragedy and rejected an offer to join Rangers youth development to concentrate on Tennis. He moved to Spain to train and he won the youth US open, and suffered one crushing final defeat after another at the highest level. Victory was always tantalisingly close for Murray. Finally, he won GB gold at the London Olympics, Wimbledon the following year and Murray hit his stride. On the court, he wears his heart on his sleeve and his perseverance and determination made him a crowd favourite around the world. In the above video we speak to former Edinburgh Evening News tennis reporter Gordon Scott and Director of Waverley Tennis Tournament Peter Nicolson about a six year-old Andy’s first tournament competition and how he produced a performance well above his years.

Andy Murray. Picture: John Devlin

