House of Fraser closed after employee found dead

Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found within House of Fraser department store at the West End at around 9:15am this morning.

A House of Fraser spokesman confirmed that the man was an employee at the store: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. The cause of death is still being investigated and we are fully supporting the police with their investigations.

“‎We have decided that Frasers Edinburgh will remain closed today out of respect for the individual and our staff. We will be offering full support to our employees over the coming days and weeks.”‎

The cause of death is still to be revealed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and next of kin has been informed.

“Enquiries into this matter are ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A notice outside House of Fraser’s window read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the store will be closed for the rest of the day.”

House of Fraser will be open tomorrow as normal.

