Home wanted for two Shetland ponies

The Scottish SPCA is currently seeking a forever home for two Shetland ponies.

The two mares, named Mitzi and Moon, are currently being cared for at the charity’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Mitzi the Shetland pony is also looking for a new home. Picture: ScottishSPCA

Both ponies suffer from laminitis - a condition affecting the hooves - and staff are hopeful that the pair can be rehomed with owners who have experience of treating the disease.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Mitzi and Moon came into our care through no fault of their own.

“Unfortunately their previous owner could no longer look after them and as a result they can suffer from laminitis so we would be looking for a home that has experience of this condition.

“These two older ladies have hearts of gold, and are good to catch, groom and lead.”

The duo are both aged between 16 and 20 years old, and staff believe the pair could be rehomed together, or separately - ideally as companions for other laminitis sufferers.

Anyone who can offer Mitzi and / or Moon a suitable new home should contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.

