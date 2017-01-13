Holyrood committee to examine plans to cut air passenger duty

A Holyrood committee has issued a call for evidence on new legislation to bring in a Scottish version of air passenger duty.

The Air Departure Tax Bill was introduced to the Scottish Parliament last month and will enable the Scottish Government to move forward with plans to cut the levy by 50%.

The SNP has said it plans to scrap the tax entirely when finances allow.

Holyrood’s Finance and Constitution Committee will examine the new legislation and has issued a public call for evidence.

Committee convener Bruce Crawford said: “The introduction of this Bill is another milestone in the devolution of further powers to this parliament.

“It’s the job of our committee to examine the detail of this Bill - whether we agree with its general principles and whether it is likely to achieve the strategic and policy objectives set by the government.

“The government has said the bill will help to generate new direct air routes, sustain existing routes and increase inbound tourism to Scotland.

“Our committee, therefore, wants to hear public evidence on the economic merits of the Bill but also on its potential environmental impact.

“These views and arguments will be taken into account by our committee when we scrutinise the government’s Bill next month.”

The committee will also hold three public evidence sessions taking contributions from business, economic development and tourist organisations, and then from the aviation industry and environmental bodies.

The deadline for responses is 10 February.