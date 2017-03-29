Holocaust exhibition open to the public at the Scottish Parliament

AN exhibition of the shortlisted designs for a National Holocaust Memorial and Educational Centre has been unveiled at The Scottish Parliament.

The exhibition, which will be on display until Saturday, showcases ten shortlisted designs and physical models for a new National Holocaust Memorial and Educational Centre in the UK.

Envisaged as a place for everyone to come together to remember the Holocaust, the centre will provide a focal point for annual national commemorations in the UK.

The Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP, who opened the exhibition, said: “The Scottish Parliament is honoured to display the ten shortlisted designs for the new National Holocaust Memorial and Educational Centre and I would encourage anyone who has the chance to do so, to take this opportunity to see the designs for themselves.

“The new Centre will not only act as an important reminder of this dark period of our history but it will also inspire present and future generations to stand up against hatred and embrace difference.

“The ten designs have been specially created by internationally renowned architects as well as new talents all over the world to honour holocaust victims and survivors and ensure we never forget them.”

UKHMF Board member Baroness Dido Harding said: “The new National Holocaust Memorial and Education Centre must be a truly UK-wide initiative. The Memorial will be a permanent site of remembrance to victims of Nazi persecution, while the accompanying Education Centre will act more broadly as a voice against hatred and prejudice in the modern world.

“It is vital Scottish voices are heard as this most important project develops which is why I was so pleased to unveil the 10 shortlisted teams’ memorial designs in the Scottish Parliament.”

The UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation wants to hear the views on the 10 shortlisted designs from people across Scotland.

To have your say visit https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-holocaust-memorial-design-competition-tell-us-what-you-think