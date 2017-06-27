HMS Queen Elizabeth in numbers

HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Rosyth last night with 700 crew on board, but she’ll eventually carry 1,600 when her aircraft fleet arrives onboard.

That’s just one of the startling numbers outlining the sheer scale of this goliath future flagship aircraft carrier.

She and sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, cost more than £6 billion and both carry enough food in their stores for 45 days at sea.

At 280m long and 70m wide, HMS Queen Elizabeth could comfortably fit three football pitches.

During its evolution into the waters of the Forth at high tide, she had gaps of 30cm to her sides and 50cm between the hull and the hard ground below.

She was only able to leave the Forth with the help of a hydraullically lowered radar tower, allowing her to pass below the iconic Forth Road Bridge.

The aircraft carrier will spend the next six weeks at see undergoing seafaring trials, before travelling to Portsmouth to begin her maiden voyage to North America to take part in flight trials.

She is named after Queen Elizabeth I and is the second ship to honour the late Queen Mother - the first was a flagship dreadnaught battleship who scouted the North Sea during WWI.