Historic Edinburgh railtrack sign restored to former glory

Spot the difference... it’s not hard!
Network Rail Scotland and Railway Heritage have worked together to restore a historic sign seen by many on their rail commute.
The lineside “50 miles” sign is a much-loved marker for many passengers, and it’s great to see it returned to its former glory.
Believed to have been erected in the 1920s/30s, the sign has once again been restored to its former glory.
What do you make of the changes? Are you glad that the sign has been restored?
