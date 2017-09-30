Historic Edinburgh railtrack sign restored to former glory

Spot the difference... it’s not hard!

Network Rail Scotland and Railway Heritage have worked together to restore a historic sign seen by many on their rail commute.

The lineside “50 miles” sign is a much-loved marker for many passengers, and it’s great to see it returned to its former glory.

Believed to have been erected in the 1920s/30s, the sign has once again been restored to its former glory.

What do you make of the changes? Are you glad that the sign has been restored?