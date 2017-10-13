Hillwalkers rescued in Cairngorms in overnight operation

Mountain rescuers have led three missing walkers and their dogs to safety in an overnight operation in Cairngorms National Park.

Aberdeen, Braemar and Tayside mountain rescue teams were involved in the call-out to the Glenshee Hills, along with a helicopter.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm on Thursday and the group were found in the early hours of Friday.

Despite low cloud and high winds hampering the work, the teams made their way off the hill at around 3.30am.

Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team said the search centred around Broad Cairn.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Team members located and escorted the missing persons and their canine friends off the hill to the waiting vehicles.

“Great multi-team co-operation - Braemar Mountain Rescue, Tayside Mountain Rescue and MCA helicopter.”

Braemar Mountain Rescue team said the operation involved a “full team call-out”.

They wrote: “Walkers located in early hours of Friday morning on Broad Cairn and assisted to rescue vehicles.”

The Tayside team confirmed on social media that they too were involved in the successful search.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a call at about 8.10pm on Thursday to three adults who had lost their way.

“Mountain rescue was contacted and they were walked back down the hill.”