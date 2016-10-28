Highlanders urged to go the extra mile for Poppy Appeal

SOLDIERS from under-threat Fort George Barracks launched this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal in Inverness railway station today.

As part of the launch for Poppyscotland, the group of local soldiers took their first steps on the charity’s ‘Extra Mile’ treadmill for this year’s appeal.

The theme of this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal is the ‘Extra Mile’ to reflect the thousands of members of Scotland’s Armed Forces community who regularly go the extra mile in the course of their work.

The treadmill will be touring Scottish train stations and passengers will be asked to walk a mile in the shoes of a veteran while listening to a podcast of inspiring stories from members of the Armed Forces community.

Mark Bibbey, Chief Executive at Poppyscotland said: “We’re very excited to launch the Poppy Appeal in Inverness today.

“Now more than ever before, the Armed Forces community needs the help of the Scottish public. The reality is that one in eight veterans have a fundamental unmet need for support, and more than half suffer from a long-term illness of disability.

“That’s why we’re calling for the Scottish public to go that extra mile in their support for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for backup.”

Fort George, the 250-year-old barracks outside Inverness, is among a number of bases at risk of closure as part of a Ministry of Defence review.

