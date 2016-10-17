Highland footballers bare all for charity calendar

Glenelg Football Team in the Highlands is launching a nude charity calendar in time for Christmas.

The Football team and their supporters from one of the smallest and feistiest villages in Scotland have shown their quality in a series of photographs.

Glenelg player in the woods. Picture: Contributed

All proceeds from the calendar sales will go to the Glenelg Football Team for their home and away kits, training equipment, travel and transport.

• READ MORE: Edinburgh resataurant welcomes homeless to dine in style

Photographer, Kris Kesiak spent four days in Glenelg and the surrounding areas in May. The photo shoot was a stunning opportunity for the football club to profile the breathtaking historical spots and the outstanding beauty of the local landscape.

Whether you like football or not you will be enchanted by the sheer beauty of Scotland.

One of the charity calander photos. Picture: Contribute

The men of Glenelg came out of their comfort zone and showed real spirit to support the local community.

In a series of ‘tongue in cheek’ poses the players and their supporters are framed by local landmarks.

• READ MORE: Aberdeeen Lord Provost lives on £2 a day in poverty campaign

The photographs are in good taste and first and foremost they promote Glenelg and the Scottish Highlands - the beauty and the local economy.

One of the team in his birthday suit. Picture: Contributed

Glenelg Football Team 2017 calendar was sponsored by a range of local businesses and has captured a moment in time against a backdrop of change, the contemporary wittiness of the photos and the way they frame the timeless beauty.

The charity calendar, priced at £10, will be available to buy worldwide online via Calendar Club, Waterstones in Scotland, from local shops, businesses, Highland Kilt Cushions (www.highlandkiltcushions.co.uk) and from The Glenelg Inn (www.glenelg-inn.com).

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY