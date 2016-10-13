Highland councillor shaves off amazing beard for charity

Councillor Donnie Kerr decided to give up his amazing beard for Carr Gomm, a Highland charity helping adults and children with support needs.

He shaved it all off and went bare-faced to raise money for the organisation.

The original goal was to raise £250 but, with a startling amount of donations, Councillor Kerr manged to more than double his total to a fantastic £623.26.

The money raised will be used to provide activities and opportunities for children and adults supported by Carr Gomm across the Highlands.

It will provide additional excursions and activities for adults and children with their workers. Recent activities have included trips away.

Although these seem like regular days out, this can allow carers to have a full day of respite and a whole day of fun and meaningful activities for the person supported.

Councillor Kerr is a keen supporter of Carr Gomm and the work it does and enjoys visiting their charity shop in Inverness.

Ania Couston Carr Gomm’s Inverness shop manager said: “I’m very impressed. It was very kind of Donnie to volunteer to help us.

“He’s one of our regular customers - he regularly shops for books with us. He always has a chat with the volunteers and some of the customers. He’s a great character – a kind of entertainment when he comes in.

We knew that he had raised funds for Highland Hospice previously and this time he kindly volunteered to do it for us. I would also like to thank everyone who donated.”

Carr Gomm provides person-centred care and support services to individuals with a wide range of support needs, and works with deprived communities to tackle health inequalities and social isolation.

Currently, they are working in 16 local authority areas across Scotland, supporting more than 1,700 people to do the things that are important to them in everyday life as well as planning for the future and realising their ambitions.

