Highland community hydro project reaches £900,000 milestone

A MAJOR green energy scheme for the Highland town of Ullapool has reached its funding target of almost £1million.

The scheme would see the hydro power of the Allt a’ Mhuilinn burn south of Ullapool used to generate electricity which would be sold to the National Grid, generating income for community projects.

The site is on the same river where Scotland’s very first hydro-electric scheme is thought to have been.

It was operational in the late 1890s and owned by Sir John Fowler, the civil engineer most famous for his work on the London Underground and the Forth Bridge.

Sarah Donald, responsible for funding and communications at BroomPower, said: “Investing in BroomPower doesn’t just help the community by creating an independent stream of funding for local projects for years to come, it supports Scotland’s move towards renewable energy and makes sound financial sense too.

“There’s not many other places you can get a 4% return for your money.”

Neil Gerrard, a director of the Lochbroom Community Renewables Ltd which runs BroomPower, said “We know from talking to those who have set up other similar community hydro schemes that the last week or two is when the majority of the investment comes in.

“After our final push, we can now at last turn this fantastic opportunity into a reality.”

Investors bought shares with a minimum investment of £300, up to a maximum of £90,000.

The BroomPower hydro scheme is “run-of-river”, making use of the the steep hillside environment to generate the green energy, with the hope of reaching 100kw of power.

The steep terrain and wet climate make the spot ideal for hydro power – a fact that has already been proven with the system set up by Fowler primarily to run a sawmill on his Braemore Estate.

The area is home to a population of around 2,350 people so most local initiatives are run by volunteers and rely on fundraising to survive.

